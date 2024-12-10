Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat sees 31% spurt in state-wise credit to industry over last five years

Gujarat sees 31% spurt in state-wise credit to industry over last five years

Image
Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reserve Bank of India announced Handbook of Statistics on Indian States, 2023-24 yesterday which offered plenty of data on states including demographics and economic parameters. In a key dataset, the central bank provided state-wise credit to industry by scheduled commercial banks. The total amount outstanding as at end-March 2024, stood at Rs 39.17 lakh crore, up around 22% compared to end March 2019. Looking at the state-wise trends, Maharashtra topped the list with a total amount of Rs 9.66 lakh crore, followed by Delhi (Rs 6.97 lakh crore), Gujarat (Rs 3.34 lakh crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 3 lakh crore), Karnataka (Rs 2.26 lakh crore) and Telangana (Rs 2.13 lakh crore). However, on a five year basis, Gujarat has seen the maximum increase of 31% followed by Karnataka at 23%, Tamil Nadu at 20%, Telangana at 11.20%, Maharashtra at 10.42% and Delhi at just 3.88%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Israeli troops near Damascus, say Syrian security, after its bases struck

Bombay HC grants bail to 14 accused in Mira Road communal violence case

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 250 pts to 81,250; Nifty at 24,500; Airtel, Adani Ports drag

Rally taken out in Manipur against AFSPA, killings of women, children

This public sector co's stock soared 43% in 3 days; zoomed 84% in 5 weeks

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story