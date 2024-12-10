Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Volumes jump at Varroc Engineering Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Raymond Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 December 2024.

Varroc Engineering Ltd witnessed volume of 95.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 48.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.98 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.11% to Rs.588.95. Volumes stood at 10.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Raymond Ltd saw volume of 77.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.39 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.86% to Rs.1,787.25. Volumes stood at 1.97 lakh shares in the last session.

JBM Auto Ltd recorded volume of 6.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 73669 shares. The stock gained 7.11% to Rs.1,729.85. Volumes stood at 60148 shares in the last session.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd clocked volume of 15.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.88 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.79% to Rs.260.20. Volumes stood at 1.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd notched up volume of 61.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.65 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.37% to Rs.796.00. Volumes stood at 19.41 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

