SMC Credits standalone net profit rises 6.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 47.49% to Rs 1.99 crore

Net profit of SMC Credits rose 6.23% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 47.49% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.993.7984.9290.503.533.283.523.272.732.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News