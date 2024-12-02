Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd, Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd, Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd and Prime Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 December 2024.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd lost 6.82% to Rs 60.69 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 93496 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41744 shares in the past one month.

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd crashed 5.02% to Rs 33.84. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3654 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4725 shares in the past one month.

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 151.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 98756 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6188 shares in the past one month.

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd dropped 4.93% to Rs 16.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18561 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90701 shares in the past one month.

Prime Securities Ltd plummeted 4.68% to Rs 267. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7773 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8812 shares in the past one month.

