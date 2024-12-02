Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utilties shares fall

Utilties shares fall

Image
Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Utilities index falling 39.14 points or 0.68% at 5750.2 at 13:29 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 3.74%), Nava Ltd (down 3.41%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.76%),NTPC Ltd (down 1.69%),Adani Power Ltd (down 1.13%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were SJVN Ltd (down 0.96%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.91%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.79%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 0.78%), and Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 0.06%).

On the other hand, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 14.91%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 5.5%), and EMS Ltd (up 4.78%) moved up.

At 13:33 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 299.15 or 0.54% at 55499.01.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 82.99 points or 0.52% at 15931.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 49.2 points or 0.2% at 24180.3.

More From This Section

Indices trade with minor gains; Ultratech Cement jumps over 5%

RBL Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Motors' total sales stood at 74,753 units in Nov'24

Granules India Ltd gains for third straight session

The BSE Sensex index was up 75.14 points or 0.09% at 79877.93.

On BSE,2330 shares were trading in green, 1688 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 350 pts to 80,150; Nifty at 24,250; Smallcap shares outperform

Govt abolishes windfall tax on crude oil, ATF, petrol, and diesel exports

LIVE news updates: Govt scraps windfall tax on petrol, diesel exports

Unclear if US law permits Trump's 100% tariff threat on Brics: Ex-RBI Guv

Delayed flights: Delhi airport sets up special enclosures for passengers

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story