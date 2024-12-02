Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Utilities index falling 39.14 points or 0.68% at 5750.2 at 13:29 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 3.74%), Nava Ltd (down 3.41%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.76%),NTPC Ltd (down 1.69%),Adani Power Ltd (down 1.13%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were SJVN Ltd (down 0.96%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.91%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.79%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 0.78%), and Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 0.06%).

On the other hand, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 14.91%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 5.5%), and EMS Ltd (up 4.78%) moved up.

At 13:33 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 299.15 or 0.54% at 55499.01.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 82.99 points or 0.52% at 15931.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 49.2 points or 0.2% at 24180.3.

The BSE Sensex index was up 75.14 points or 0.09% at 79877.93.

On BSE,2330 shares were trading in green, 1688 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

