SML Isuzu slips as sales slide 17% YoY in November

SML Isuzu shed 2.02% to Rs 1,613.45 after the vehicle manufacturer said that it has sold 539 units in November 2024, registering de-growth of 16.7% from 647 units sold in the same period last year.

Cargo vehicles sales slipped by 21.7% to 235 units in November 2024 as against 300 units sold in November 2023.

The company has sold 304 units of passenger vehicles in November 2024, down 12.4% YoY.

For the period April to November 2024, the company's total sales aggregated to 8,967 units, registering a growth of 3.6% from 8,653 units sold in the same period a year ago.

SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The company had reported 3.4% rise in net profit to Rs 21.80 crore on a 10.3% increase in net sales to Rs 549.71 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

