Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SML Isuzu slips as sales slide 17% YoY in November

SML Isuzu slips as sales slide 17% YoY in November

Image
Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SML Isuzu shed 2.02% to Rs 1,613.45 after the vehicle manufacturer said that it has sold 539 units in November 2024, registering de-growth of 16.7% from 647 units sold in the same period last year.

Cargo vehicles sales slipped by 21.7% to 235 units in November 2024 as against 300 units sold in November 2023.

The company has sold 304 units of passenger vehicles in November 2024, down 12.4% YoY.

For the period April to November 2024, the company's total sales aggregated to 8,967 units, registering a growth of 3.6% from 8,653 units sold in the same period a year ago.

SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The company had reported 3.4% rise in net profit to Rs 21.80 crore on a 10.3% increase in net sales to Rs 549.71 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 450 pts to 80,250; Nifty at 24,250; Smallcap shares outperform

Opposition, BJP MPs debate over Mohan Bhagwat's call for 3-child norm

Nepal accepts $20 mn grant assistance from China ahead of PM Oli's visit

Railways set to run 992 special trains to manage Kumbh Mela rush in 2025

Monks protest at Indo-Bangla border over release of Iskcon temple priest

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story