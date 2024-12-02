Financials shares slide

Financials stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Financial Services index falling 38.89 points or 0.34% at 11539.31 at 13:29 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Financial Services index, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 3.2%), Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd (down 3.09%),Five-Star Business Finance Ltd (down 2.83%),HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 2.67%),ICRA Ltd (down 2.62%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were CreditAccess Grameen Ltd (down 2.4%), Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd (down 2.34%), Max Financial Services Ltd (down 2.29%), ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd (down 2.03%), and Abans Holdings Ltd (down 1.99%).

On the other hand, Dolat Algotech Ltd (up 4.66%), Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 4.65%), and Geojit Financial Services Ltd (up 4.47%) moved up.

At 13:33 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 299.15 or 0.54% at 55499.01.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 82.99 points or 0.52% at 15931.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 49.2 points or 0.2% at 24180.3.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was up 75.14 points or 0.09% at 79877.93.

On BSE,2330 shares were trading in green, 1688 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News