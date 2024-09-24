Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spandana Sphoorty gains after board OKs to sale of stressed loan pool to an ARC

Spandana Sphoorty gains after board OKs to sale of stressed loan pool to an ARC

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Spandana Sphoorty Financial rose 1.33% to Rs 600.20 after the board of the microfinancier approved a proposal to sell the stressed loan portfolio of the company to an asset reconstruction company (ARC) for Rs 16.74 crore.

On September 14, the board of Spandana Sphoorty had approved the sale of stressed loan portfolio including written off loans.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Accordingly, the company had invited expression of interests (EoIs) from ARCs, banks, FIs and eligible NBFCs for the proposed sale of stressed loan pool aggregating Rs 304.41 crore.

In an exchange filing made after market hours on Monday, Spandana Sphoorty Financial said that its board has approved the sale of stressed loan portfolio including written off loans pool to an asset reconstruction company (ARC) pursuant to an open bid method. The loan pool has been sold for a consideration amounting to Rs 16.74 crore, on security receipts consideration basis.

The ARC has subscribed to 91.50% of security receipts amounting to Rs. 15.32 crore whereas the company has subscribed to 8.50% of security receipts amounting to Rs. 1.42 crore.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial is a rural-focused non-banking financial company and a microfinance lender (NBFC-MFI) with a geographically diversified presence in India. The company offers income generating loans under the joint liability group (JLG) model, predominantly to women from low-income households in rural areas.

More From This Section

Indices trade near flat line; FMCG shares decline

NSE SME Deccan Transcon Leasing gains on listing day

BSE SME Popular Foundation slips on debut

Shah Alloys Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 53.4% to Rs 55.71 crore in Q1 FY25 as against 119.45 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Total income surged 39.8% YoY to Rs 736.98 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

M&M stock hits new high as m-cap nears Rs 4 trillion; zooms 100% in 10 mths

This jewellery stock glitters, hits new high after ICICI Pru buys stake

Row over OBC list: WB seeks early hearing of its plea against HC verdict

Cong's reservation policy for Dalits, backwards 'deceptive': Mayawati

TS SET 2024: Answer key out at telanganaset.org; objection window opens

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story