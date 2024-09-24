TS SET 2024: Answer key out at telanganaset.org; objection window opens

The Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2024 answer key has been announced by Osmania University. Examinees can check and get the answer key by visiting telanganaset.org, the university's official website. By September 26, they can also raise any objections to the TG SET 2024 answer key. The examination was conducted from September 10 to 13. TS SET is used to evaluate applicants for Assistant Professor and Lecturer positions within Telangana's universities and colleges. Each question carries two marks in accordance with the marking structure. Those in the general category need to receive 40 per cent to pass the exam, while those in the reserved category need to receive at least 35 per cent. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

TS SET 2024 Answer Key: Steps to Raise Objection

Step 1: Visit the official website at telanganaset.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the TS SET 2024 answer key link.

Step 3: A new window will be showcased comprising the answer key in a PDF format.

Step 4: Cross-check all the answers carefully.

Step 5: Candidates wanting to raise will have to log in utilising their TS SET 2024 hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 6: Choose the question you want to raise objection to with reason. Upload supporting documents.

Step 7: Submit the needed fee. Submit your objection.

Step 8: Download and take a printout of the acknowledgment form for later use.

TS SET 2024 Answer Key 2024: Insights

The dates of the examination were September 10, 11, 12, and 13, 2024. In ten old Telangana districts, the TS-SET exam was held in CBT for General Studies and 29 other topics.

There were two papers on the test. Paper I comprised 50 mandatory objective-type questions with two marks, and Paper II included 100 mandatory objective-type questions with two marks, depending on the candidate's chosen subject. Those interested in further information should visit the TG SET official website.

TS SET 2024: Overview

The Telangana State Eligibility Test, or TS SET, is a state-level exam used to assess a student's eligibility to work as an assistant professor or lecturer at a Telangana university or college. Every year, Osmania University administers the General Studies (Paper 1) and 29 topics (to be selected as Paper 2) online exams on behalf of the Telangana State Government. For candidates to be eligible for the TS SET exam, they must appear for both papers. The certificates are given to the candidates who passed the TS SET.