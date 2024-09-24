Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd and National Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 September 2024.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd and National Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 September 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd soared 11.61% to Rs 7530 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 20901 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 934 shares in the past one month.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd spiked 8.65% to Rs 382.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51731 shares in the past one month.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd surged 7.08% to Rs 1058.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24647 shares in the past one month.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd exploded 5.35% to Rs 331.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

National Aluminium Company Ltd jumped 5.16% to Rs 189.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100pts, Nifty at 25,900; FMCG, Financials drag, Metal up 2%

Dissanayake's push for Sri Lanka economic change leaves IMF deal in limbo

Spandana Sphoorty shares gain 4% on plans to sell loans, stressed assets

LIVE: HC rejects CM Siddaramaiah's plea challenging governor's approval for probe in MUDA case

RBI must step in: Congress on SBI 'buying' equity in defaulter SIIL

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story