SPARC CFO Chetan Rajpara resigns

Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) announced that Chetan Rajpara, chief finanacial officer (CFO) of the company has tendered his resignation effective from 5 June 2024.

Rajpara stated that he wants to pursue his ambition and personal goals, which would involve the relocation.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) is a pharmaceutical company focused on continuously improving standards of care for patients globally through innovation in therapeutics and delivery.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 105.79 crore in Q4 FY24 as against net loss of Rs 81.99 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations slipped 65.28% YoY to Rs 16.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024.

The scrip rose 1.19% to currently trade at Rs 212.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

