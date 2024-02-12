Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Speculative Net Longs In Euro Fall To Over 15-Month Low

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Fall To Over 15-Month Low

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Large currency speculators net long positions in the Euro futures market dropped lower, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 62153 contracts in the data reported through February 06, 2024. This was a weekly decline of 26618 net contracts taking net long position to its lowest level in over 15 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Pound Speculators Continue To Add Net Long Positions

US Dollar Index Speculative Longs Edge Higher

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Inch Higher

Pound Speculators Net Long Positions Hold At Near Five-Month High

Dollar Index At Eight Week High; COT Report Indicates Further Fall IN Speculative Net Longs

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 7.01%, up for third straight session

Sumit Woods consolidated net profit declines 26.79% in the December 2023 quarter

The Anup Engineering standalone net profit rises 45.32% in the December 2023 quarter

PVV Infra standalone net profit rises 475.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story