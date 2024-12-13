SpiceJet clears pending Employee Provident Fund dues of Rs 160 cr

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
SpiceJet has successfully cleared all pending employee provident fund (PF) dues amounting to Rs 160.07 crore, spanning over two years, reaffirming its commitment to employee welfare and financial accountability.

Over the past three months, since raising Rs 3,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), the airline has cleared all pending statutory liabilities, including Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), Goods and Services Tax (GST), and employee salary dues.

With the airline now current on its statutory dues, it is poised to save significantly on interest payments.

Since October 2024, SpiceJet has been utilising its internal cash flows to meet its statutory obligations, including PF and TDS payments, reflecting the airline's improved financial health and operational discipline.

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

