Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd, UCO Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and Arvind Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 December 2024.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd crashed 4.16% to Rs 1681 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6393 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11268 shares in the past one month.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd tumbled 3.96% to Rs 56.21. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

UCO Bank lost 3.60% to Rs 46.86. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Overseas Bank slipped 3.54% to Rs 55.64. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Arvind Ltd plummeted 3.46% to Rs 416.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39060 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30555 shares in the past one month.

