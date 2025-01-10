SpiceJet to unground 10 aircraft by mid-April 2025

SpiceJet will unground 10 aircraft by mid]April 2025 further strengthening its network and operational capabilities. These will include four Boeing 737 MAX planes.

This initiative will significantly increase the current fleet size of 28 aircraft, even as some aircraft are redelivered to lessors during the same period. SpiceJet added 10 planes to its fleet since October 2024, comprising three previously grounded aircraft brought back into service and seven inducted on lease.

Over the past three months, SpiceJetfs network expansion strategy has resulted in the addition of more than 60 new flights, further enhancing connectivity and service options for its passengers

