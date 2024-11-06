Sterling Tools to undertake manufacturing of HVDC contactors and relays for electric and hybrid vehicles

In partnership with Kunshan GuoLi Electronic Technology Co., China

Sterling Tools, through its wholly owned subsidiary Sterling Tech-Mobility, has entered into a partnership with Kunshan GLVAC Yuantong New Energy Technology Co., (GLVAC YT), a wholly owned subsidiary of China's Kunshan GuoLi Electronic Technology Co., (GLVAC), to manufacture advanced High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) contactors and relays in India. These components play a key role in controlling the flow of current in electric and hybrid vehicles.

This association is expected to generate Rs. 250 crore in business by FY30 and Sterling Tools will bring the niche technology to manufacture and assemble HVDC Contactors and relays locally at a new facility in Bengaluru, India with an investment of around Rs. 40 crore. By producing these components domestically, Sterling Tools aims to drive import substitution aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and supporting the Make in India initiative. The development will empower Indian OEMs, Tier-I Companies, and other suppliers to access advanced technology right at home, building a self-reliant ecosystem for the Electric Vehicles (EV) and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) sectors.

HVDC contactors and relays are crucial components in electric and hybrid vehicles, managing and controlling high-voltage electricity flow between the battery, motor controller or inverter, and other power electronic systems. These components provide safe switching and isolation in EV power circuits, ensuring efficient operation while protecting against electrical faults. In the event of accidents or short circuits, these help to prevent hazards such as fires or explosions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News