KIMS unveils plans for expansion in Kerala

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospitals has announced the expansion into Kerala, to develop new medical facilities and acquire 3000 beds in the state over the next five years. KIMS Hospitals, currently has presence in the 5 states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka with over 16 hospitals and 5000 plus beds.

KIMS has already begun operations in Kerala by taking over Sreechand Hospital in Kannur and entering into an O&M contract with Westfort Hospital at Thrissur, where further development work is underway. Over the next two years, the group plans to establish new hospitals in Kerala developing large health cities in Kochi and Kozhikode, each with 800-bed capacities. The group's expansion blueprint includes setting up a fully equipped oncology and transplant centre in Kannur, along with a 350-bed hospital in Thrissur dedicated to advanced transplant services. In future plans, KIMS intends to acquire hospitals in Calicut and Trivandrum. In the distant future, it plans to explore possibility of opening one hospital in all districts of Kerala. All our units will mostly be asset light model.

