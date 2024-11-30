Sterlite Technologies receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Sterlite Technologies has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL as under:

Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated - Rs.5767 crore

Long Term Rating - CRISIL AA-/Watch Developing (Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications')

Rs. 490 crore Non-convertible Debentures - CRISIL AA-/Watch Developing (Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications')

Rs.800 crore Commercial Paper CRISIL A1+/Watch Developing (Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'

