Sterlite Technologies receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Sterlite Technologies has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL as under:

Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated - Rs.5767 crore

Long Term Rating - CRISIL AA-/Watch Developing (Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications')

Rs. 490 crore Non-convertible Debentures - CRISIL AA-/Watch Developing (Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications')

Rs.800 crore Commercial Paper CRISIL A1+/Watch Developing (Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

