House price growth picks up steadily in September quarter

All-India House Price Index or HPI increased by 4.3 per cent (y-o-y) in Q2:2024-25 as compared to 3.3 per cent growth in the previous quarter and 3.5 per cent growth a year ago; annual HPI growth varied widely across the cities - ranging from a high growth of 8.8 per cent (Bengaluru) to a decline of (-)2.0 per cent (Kanpur). On sequential (q-o-q) basis, all-India HPI decreased by 0.1 per cent in Q2:2024-25; Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kolkata and Chennai recorded a sequential rise in house prices during the latest quarter.

