Sun Pharma and Israel-based Moebius Medical announce USFDA grant of Fast Track designation to MM-II

A potential treatment for patients suffering from Osteoarthritis

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Israel-based Moebius Medical announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation (FTD) to MM-II (Large Liposomes of DPPC and DMPC) for the treatment of osteoarthritis knee pain. Planning for confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trials for MMII is underway.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The FDA's Fast Track program is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of therapies intended to treat serious conditions and address unmet medical needs in order to potentially bring important new medicines to patients earlier. Among other benefits, companies whose investigational products are granted FTD are eligible for more frequent interactions with the FDA during clinical development and potentially accelerated approval and/or priority review.