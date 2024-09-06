Balkrishna Industries Ltd up for fifth session

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2976, up 0.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.99% in last one year as compared to a 26.33% spurt in NIFTY and a 60% spurt in the Nifty Auto. Balkrishna Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2976, up 0.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.89% on the day, quoting at 24920.2. The Sensex is at 81387.58, down 0.99%. Balkrishna Industries Ltd has dropped around 7.28% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25835.3, down 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2974.05, up 0.34% on the day. Balkrishna Industries Ltd is up 23.99% in last one year as compared to a 26.33% spurt in NIFTY and a 60% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 35.65 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

