Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Angel One client base soars 63% YoY in Aug'24

Angel One client base soars 63% YoY in Aug'24

Image
Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Angel One announced that its client base jumped 62.9% to 26.65 million in August 2024 as against 16.36 million recorded in August 2023.

On sequential basis, the brokerage firm's client base grew by 3.3% in August 2024 from 25.79 million posted in July 2024.

Gross client acquisition stood at 0.90 million in August 2024, registering a growth of 22.9% over August 2023 and down by 21.3% over July 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Angel's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) was at Rs 44,85,000 crore in August 2024, up 3.1% MoM and up 57.9% YoY. The company's ADTO from the F&O segment stood at Rs 44,14,800 crore in August 2024 (up 3.2% MoM and up 57.7% YoY).

ADTO from the cash segment was at Rs 9,600 crore (down 15.6% MoM while up 115.5% YoY) and ADTO from the commodity segment stood at Rs 60,700 crore (up 4.2% MoM and up 109.6% YoY) in August 2024.

Gross client acquisition stood at 0.90 million in August 2024, down 21.3% MoM while 22.9% YoY.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and network of authorized persons.

The brokerage firm reported 32.56% jump in consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) to Rs 292.73 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 220.82 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 74.05% YoY to Rs 1,405.45 crore in Q1 FY25.The scrip rose 0.54% to currently trade at Rs 2,354.90 on the BSE.

More From This Section

Ministry of Coal issues Allocation Orders for three Coal Mines

Sensex slumps 853 pts; oil & gas shares slides for 4th day

US equities mixed ahead of jobs report

Piyush Goyal sets 500 mn tonnes domestic steel production target by 2034

Matrimony.com board OKs Rs 72-cr share buyback

The scrip slipped 2.45% to Rs 2,446.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex down 700 pts, at 81,500, Nifty tests 25,000; Financials drag

Google Photos rolling out limited early access to Ask Photos AI assistant

X global affairs head Nick Pickles resigns after a decade long stint

Haryana elections: Revolt in BJP; Cong-AAP hold alliance talks. Top updates

Swiggy reports Rs 33 crore fraud by ex-employee, files legal complaint

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story