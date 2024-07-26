Sun Pharma receives USFDA approval for LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib) 8 mg tablets

Used in treatment of alopecia areata

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib) 8 mg tablets for the treatment of adults with severe alopecia areata.

LEQSELVI offers a new and effective solution that will significantly enhance options for long-suffering patients battling severe alopecia areata and their physicians, said Abhay Gandhi, CEO, North America Business, Sun Pharma. Our fast-growing dermatology business is excited to add this novel treatment to its portfolio."

