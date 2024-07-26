Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sun Pharma receives USFDA approval for LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib) 8 mg tablets

Sun Pharma receives USFDA approval for LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib) 8 mg tablets

Image
Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Used in treatment of alopecia areata

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib) 8 mg tablets for the treatment of adults with severe alopecia areata.

LEQSELVI offers a new and effective solution that will significantly enhance options for long-suffering patients battling severe alopecia areata and their physicians, said Abhay Gandhi, CEO, North America Business, Sun Pharma. Our fast-growing dermatology business is excited to add this novel treatment to its portfolio."

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

DPIIT working on proposal for setting up 12 new industrial cities: Official

Cancer cases rising, prices of essential drugs kept in check: Nadda

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 1,200 pts to hit 81K; mid, smallcaps shine

Ethiopia mudslides: Search for missing continues as death toll rises to 257

S Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with counterparts on sidelines of Asean

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story