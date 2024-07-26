Go Digit General Insurance gains after PAT rises 74% YoY to Rs 101 cr in Q1 FY25

Go Digit General Insurance jumped 2.89% to Rs 344.90 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 74.14% to Rs 101 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 58 crore in Q1 FY24.Total income increased 24.57% YoY to Rs 2,076.99 crore in Q1 FY25.
Gross written premium jumped 22.13% to Rs 2,660 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,178 crore posed in corresponding quarter last year.
Net premium income stood at Rs 2,026.81 crore in Q1 FY25, up 20.98% YoY.
Asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 17,773 crore as on 30 June 2024 as compared with Rs 13,337 crore as on 30 June 2023.
Premium Retention Ratio for Q1 FY25 is 76.2%, as compared to 76.9% in Q1 FY24 while Combined Ratio for Q1 FY25 is 105.4%, as compared to 106.2% in Q1 FY24.
Go Digit General Insurance is a digital full stack non-life insurance company, leveraging technology for enhancing product design, distribution and customer experience. It offers motor insurance, health insurance, travel insurance, property insurance, marine insurance, liability insurance, liability insurance and other insurance products.
The scrip entered into the stock market on 23 May 2024. The counter was listed at Rs 281.10, exhibiting a 3.35% premium to the issue price of Rs 272.
