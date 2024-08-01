Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries consolidated net profit rises 40.20% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.27% to Rs 12524.51 crore

Net profit of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries rose 40.20% to Rs 2835.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2022.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.27% to Rs 12524.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11785.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.12524.5111785.1528.8028.274078.633455.333423.502804.012835.622022.54

