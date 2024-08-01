Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries consolidated net profit rises 40.20% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.27% to Rs 12524.51 croreNet profit of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries rose 40.20% to Rs 2835.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2022.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.27% to Rs 12524.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11785.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12524.5111785.15 6 OPM %28.8028.27 -PBDT4078.633455.33 18 PBT3423.502804.01 22 NP2835.622022.54 40
