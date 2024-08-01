Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dabur India consolidated net profit rises 7.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 6.98% to Rs 3349.11 crore

Net profit of Dabur India rose 7.81% to Rs 500.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 463.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.98% to Rs 3349.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3130.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3349.113130.47 7 OPM %19.5519.31 -PBDT751.57690.00 9 PBT642.45593.36 8 NP500.12463.88 8

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

