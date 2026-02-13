Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunil Industries standalone net profit declines 83.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sunil Industries standalone net profit declines 83.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 73.48% to Rs 16.21 crore

Net profit of Sunil Industries declined 83.06% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 73.48% to Rs 16.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 61.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.2161.12 -73 OPM %11.916.84 -PBDT0.912.47 -63 PBT0.251.86 -87 NP0.211.24 -83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sylph Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Technojet Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit rises 3.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Newtrac Foods & Beverages reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter

International Data Management reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story