Sunil Industries standalone net profit declines 83.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 73.48% to Rs 16.21 croreNet profit of Sunil Industries declined 83.06% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 73.48% to Rs 16.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 61.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.2161.12 -73 OPM %11.916.84 -PBDT0.912.47 -63 PBT0.251.86 -87 NP0.211.24 -83
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content