Sunil Industries standalone net profit declines 83.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 73.48% to Rs 16.21 crore

Net profit of Sunil Industries declined 83.06% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 73.48% to Rs 16.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 61.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.16.2161.1211.916.840.912.470.251.860.211.24

