Swan Energy resumes operations at its shipyard

Swan Energy (SEL) announced the resumption of operations at its Shipyard (Reliance Naval and Engineering or RNEL).

Swan's shipyard has commenced refit of ships at its establishment. Indian Coast Guard's fast patrol vessel, Raj Ratan, is the first repair project, which began on 4 September 2024. The project has been completed ahead of schedule, on 30 November 2024. The refit was executed in association with Sadhav Offshore Engineering.

The dry docking and refit of this ship marks a significant milestone in the revival of the Shipyard, after SEL took over its management control earlier this year through NCLT. As part of the comprehensive refit of the ICG vessel, Swan's shipyard provided end to end services, including berthing and dry docking, along with critical yard services essential for the vessel's overhaul. Swan's Shipyard is also gearing up to commence its shipbuilding operations at the facility.

