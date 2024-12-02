Mahindra & Mahindra auto sales jump 12% in Nov'24

Mahindra & Mahindra achieved total sales of 79,083 units in month of November 2024 compared to 70,576 units in November 2023, recording a growth of 12%.

Total sales include domestic sales of 76,307 units (higher by 11% on YoY basis). Exports rose 53% to 2,776 units in November 2024.

The company sold 46,222 passenger vehicles (higher by 16% on YoY basis) and 30,085 commercial vehicles (higher by 5% on YoY basis).

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, We sold 46222 SUVs, a growth of 16% in November, and 79083 total vehicles. This month saw the launch of our most awaited Electric Origin SUVs - the BE6e and XEV9e. Built on the grounds-up revolutionary electric origin architecture INGLO and powered by MAIA, the fastest automotive mind in the world, these vehicles embody Mahindra's vision of "Unlimit India" an era where Indian innovation and design not only challenge global benchmarks but set new ones. The go to market for these Electric Origin SUVs will start in a phased manner in the later part of January 2025. Deliveries will commence towards the end of February or early March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News