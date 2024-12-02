Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra auto sales jump 12% in Nov'24

Mahindra & Mahindra auto sales jump 12% in Nov'24

Image
Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mahindra & Mahindra achieved total sales of 79,083 units in month of November 2024 compared to 70,576 units in November 2023, recording a growth of 12%.

Total sales include domestic sales of 76,307 units (higher by 11% on YoY basis). Exports rose 53% to 2,776 units in November 2024.

The company sold 46,222 passenger vehicles (higher by 16% on YoY basis) and 30,085 commercial vehicles (higher by 5% on YoY basis).

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, We sold 46222 SUVs, a growth of 16% in November, and 79083 total vehicles. This month saw the launch of our most awaited Electric Origin SUVs - the BE6e and XEV9e. Built on the grounds-up revolutionary electric origin architecture INGLO and powered by MAIA, the fastest automotive mind in the world, these vehicles embody Mahindra's vision of "Unlimit India" an era where Indian innovation and design not only challenge global benchmarks but set new ones. The go to market for these Electric Origin SUVs will start in a phased manner in the later part of January 2025. Deliveries will commence towards the end of February or early March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Around 25 killed as Russia, Syria intensify bombing Syrian rebel territory

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 150 pts at 79,600; Nifty at 24,100; Financial stocks weigh

AAP's Raghav Chadha gives notice in RS to discuss Bangladesh Iskcon issue

Delhi's air quality records 'poor' for second consecutive day with 273 AQI

Joe Biden begins long-awaited Africa trip to secure win against China

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story