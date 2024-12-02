Mahindra & Mahindra tractors sales rise 4% in Nov'24

Mahindra & Mahindra's s Farm Equipment Sector sold 33,378 tractors in month of November 2024 compared to 32,074 tractors in November 2023, recording a growth of 4%.

Domestic tractors sales stood at 31,746 units (higher by 2% YoY) while export were at 1,632 units (higher by 62% YoY).

Commenting on the performance, Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said We have sold 31746 tractors in the domestic market during November 2024, a growth of 2% over last year. With the Kharif harvest season getting completed, farmers are progressing with Rabi sowing. The marginal decline in the industry is due to shift in festive season of Diwali and Dhanteras as compared to the previous year. With very good reservoir levels and higher MSP for key Rabi crops, farmers sentiments are positive and cash flows healthy. Good progress in Rabi sowing and a good Rabi crop is expected to further boost demand for tractors in coming months. In the exports market, we have sold 1632 tractors, a growth of 62% over last year.

