Syngene International appoints Peter Bains as MD & CFO

Syngene International announced that its board approved the appointment of Peter Bains as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (a key managerial personnel), effective from 1 April 2025, for a period of 2 years.

Peter Bains, with over 30 years of global experience in biopharmaceuticals, was appointed group CEO of Biocon in September 2023. Holding a bachelor's degree in science from the University of Sheffield, Bains previously served as CEO of Syngene International, where he led its public listing in 2015. He has also held leadership roles at Sosei Group and GlaxoSmithKline. Bains rejoined Biocon as an independent director in December 2022 before being appointed CEO.

Syngene International is an integrated research, development, and manufacturing services company serving the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, consumer goods, and specialty chemical sectors.

The company reported a 17.58% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 131.1 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 111.5 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 10.57% YoY to Rs 943.7 crore in Q3 FY25.

Shares of Syngene International rose 0.95% to Rs 725 on the BSE.

