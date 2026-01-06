Systematix Corporate Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vivimed Labs Ltd, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd, Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd and California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 January 2026.

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd lost 19.33% to Rs 110 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vivimed Labs Ltd tumbled 9.94% to Rs 12.23. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10049 shares in the past one month. Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd crashed 9.55% to Rs 1317. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 81090 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9187 shares in the past one month. Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd corrected 9.15% to Rs 48.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 110 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 544 shares in the past one month.