TACC signs MoU with Sri Lanka based Ceylon Graphene Technologies

Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
TACC, a wholly owned subsidiary of HEG has entered into a Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ceylon Graphene Technologies (CGT) with regard to advancing graphene technology and unlocking its vast potential for diverse applications.

CGT, a LOLC company based in Sri Lanka, is a global expert in graphene production. Leaveraging Sri Lanka's premium vein graphite, renowned for its purity and backed by its expertise in material science, CGT is at the forefront of delivering innovative and high-quality graphene products.

This MoU establishes a strategic collaboration between TACC and CGT to jointly explore the manufacturing of graphene and its derivates, leveraging Sri Lanka's premium vein graphite and TACC's synthetic graphite expertise.

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

