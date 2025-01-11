Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NLC India Renewables signs JV agreement with Assam Power Distribution Company

Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
To develop 1000 MW of green energy projects in Assam

NLC India Renewables (NIRL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NLC India and Assam Power Distribution Company (APDCL) have signed a joint venture agreement to develop 1000 MW of green energy projects in Assam.

The JVC will be established with an equity shareholding of 51% by NIRL and 49% by APDCL. NIRL will bring its expertise in renewable energy project development. APDCL will facilitate land acquisition, regulatory approvals, and power evacuation infrastructure. Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) will be signed with Assam DISCOMs for the sale of 100% of the generated power for 25 years.

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

