Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HUDCO receives 'Excellent' rating in MoU performance for FY 2023-24

HUDCO receives 'Excellent' rating in MoU performance for FY 2023-24

Image
Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Housing & Urban Development Corporation has achieved 'Excellent' rating by securing 96 marks out of 100 for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India for the Financial Year 2023-24. The rating is awarded by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), Ministry of Finance for operational and financial performance of the Company as per prescribed guidelines in this regard.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Waaree Energies inks pact to acquire Enel Green Power India for Rs 792-cr

Markets Tumble as Major Averages Close Sharply Lower

NLC India Renewables signs JV agreement with Assam Power Distribution Company

ZIM Lab and Neuraxpharm announces grant of marketing authorization for "Buprenorphine Sublingual Film" in Europe

Sunteck Realty's pre-sales jumps 40% YoY to Rs 635 cr

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story