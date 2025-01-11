HUDCO receives 'Excellent' rating in MoU performance for FY 2023-24

Housing & Urban Development Corporation has achieved 'Excellent' rating by securing 96 marks out of 100 for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India for the Financial Year 2023-24. The rating is awarded by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), Ministry of Finance for operational and financial performance of the Company as per prescribed guidelines in this regard.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News