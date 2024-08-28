Tanla Platforms launches Registration.ai on Trubloq

An industry first solution in line with TRAI directive

Tanla Platforms announced the launch of Registration.ai, a new module under its industry-leading platform, Trubloq. This launch at the Global Fintech Festival, Mumbai is a direct response to the recent directives issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), dated 20 August 2024, aimed at curbing the misuse of messaging services and protecting consumers from fraudulent practices. This launch makes Tanla the first player to launch a solution in line with TRAI's directive.

Uday Reddy, CEO & Founding Chairman of Tanla Platforms, stated "With the launch of Registration.ai, we are taking a significant step forward in our mission to create a secure messaging environment. This module is not just a compliance tool but a proactive measure to protect our citizens and uphold the integrity of digital communication."