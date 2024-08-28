PDS allots 80.22 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

PDS has allotted 80,22,388 equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each to the eligible Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at the issue price of Rs 536 per equity share, i.e., at a premium of Rs 534 per equity share [(which includes a discount of Rs 27.59 per equity share (4.90% of the floor price, as determined in terms of the SEBI ICDR Regulations) to the floor price of Rs 563.59 per equity share)], aggregating to approximately Rs 430 crore, pursuant to the Issue.

Pursuant to the said allotment of equity shares in the Issue, the Issued and Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 26,48,21,642 consisting of 13,24,10,821 equity shares to Rs 28,08,66,418 consisting of 14,04,33,209 equity shares of Rs 2 each.