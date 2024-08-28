Infibeam's first AI product 'AI Facility Manager' secures multiple contracts

Infibeam Avenues announced that the company is in receipt of Contract(s) with a leading chain of Hospitals and Gas-Station chain for its first AI product- 'AI Facility Manager'. Phronetic.AI, the Artificial Intelligence arm of Infibeam Avenues has secured two major contracts that will bring its cutting-edge Theia Vision AI technology to leading regional hospitals and an international gas station chain. Theia Vision AI contracts represent a significant milestone in Phronetic.AI's growth strategy. The company continues to expand its portfolio of AI solutions, with Vision AI playing a critical role in sectors where precision, safety, and efficiency are paramount. The total value is expected to be USD 1 million per annum. The total tenure for each contract with five hospitals in India and the UAE-based gas station chain is five years with optionality to extend further. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company's contracts with the five leading hospitals for its Phronetic.AI's Theia Vision AI technology product 'AI Facility Manager', will be integrated across multiple facilities within the hospital. This aims to revolutionize patient care, streamline operations, and enhance safety protocols through advanced visual data analysis. The proprietary Theia Vision AI technology will enable hospitals to improve diagnostics, monitor patient conditions in real-time, and optimize resource allocation, setting a new standard for healthcare innovation.

Simultaneously, Phronetic.AI has also secured a global contract with a UAE-headquartered gas station chain, a leading name in the energy sector. The deployment of Vision AI product - 'AI Facility Manager' across the chain's gas stations will focus on enhancing security, improving customer service, and optimizing operational workflows. With capabilities such as real-time threat detection, automated transaction monitoring, and customer behaviour analysis, Vision AI is set to transform the way this global energy player operates its retail outlets.

The 'AI Facility Manager' also has added a feature for 'Women Safety', where with a hand gesture towards CCTVs, a woman can send a SOS signal, which gets immediately captured by Phronetic.AI's proprietary Theia Vision AI technology, ensuring greater safety for women in public and workplace environments, while also driving operational efficiencies for corporates and organisations.

The 'AI Facility Manager' is an AI product built over Phronetic.AI's proprietary Theia Vision AI technology. One of the key aspects of this technology is that it fits into any existing CCTV infrastructure and can be deployed within just five minutes. Thus, onboarding of clients is extremely simple and requires no changes to the client's existing CCTV infrastructure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News