Tata Elxsi and Suzuki open offshore development center in Pune

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Suzuki Motor Corporation and Tata Elxsi inaugurated the 'SUZUKI-TATA ELXSI Offshore Development Center' in Pune, India. This dedicated center will drive Suzuki's innovations in advanced engineering, shaping the future of mobility.

Tata Elxsi will support Suzuki in its green mobility vision by aligning with Suzuki's goals for sustainable innovation in lightweight design, safety, styling and engineering, eco-friendly materials, and advanced simulations to improve time-to-market. The partnership will also focus on next-generation powertrains and software-defined vehicles, fostering energy-efficient solutions for electric, hybrid, and alternative fuel vehicles.

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

