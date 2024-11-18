Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure reconstitute board of directors

Reliance Group companies, Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, have reconstituted their boards by elevating four senior officials of the companies to the board of directors.

The newly appointed board members of Reliance Power include Ashok Pal, CFO, Reliance Power; Sachin Mohapatra, Whole Time Director and CEO, Sasan Power; and Harmanjit Singh Nagi, President-Corporate Development at Reliance Power. Mohapatra and Nagi have been appointed as Additional Directors, while Pal has been promoted to Executive Director. Partha Sarma, President- Group Corporate Development has been appointed Additional Director of Reliance Infrastructure.

The aim of the board restructuring exercise is to ensure it is led by a dynamic and young team, in alignment with the Reliance Group's Vision 2030 Growth Strategy.

Ashok Pal, a Chartered Accountant with more than 25 years of experience in finance, taxation, and compliance, has been with the company for over seven years, making significant contributions as Chief Financial Officer.

Sachin Mohapatra has led 4000 MW Sasan Power UMPP, one of the world's largest integrated coal-based power plants with a captive coal mine, ensuring its status as one of India's top sustainable operating plants. He has been with the Group for eight years.

Harmanjit Singh Nagi brings over three decades of expertise across the Power, Energy, and Environmental sectors, with a focus on strategic leadership, project development, and business growth. As President of Corporate Development at Reliance Power, he spearheads green energy initiatives, including large-scale solar and hydroelectric projects.

Partha Sarma has been associated with the Reliance Group for more than 6 years handling Group Corporate Development. He is a global business leader, having successfully set up and significantly grown businesses in Financial Services, Defence and Infrastructure.

