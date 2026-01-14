Tata Elxsi slides as Q3 PAT decline 45% YoY to Rs 109 cr

Tata Elxsi fell 2.45% to Rs 5,654 after the company reported 45.28% decline in net profit to Rs 108.89 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 199 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 1.52% to Rs 953.47 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 939.17 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 146.27 crore, down by 42.82% from Rs 255.84 crore in Q3 FY25.

EBITDA dropped by 9.89% YoY to Rs 222.2 crore in the third quarter of FY26. EBITDA margin for Q3 FY26 was 23.3% as against 26.3% in Q3 FY25.

The company's total headcount in Q3 of FY26 stood at 11,594. Attrition rate stood at 15.6% in Q3 FY26 as compared to 12.4% in Q3 FY25. On the segmental front, revenue from software development and services stood at Rs 930.33 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting a 1.26% jump year-on-year. Meanwhile, revenue from system integration and support services was Rs 23.13 crore, up 12.88% year-on-year during the same period. Manoj Raghavan, CEO and managing director (MD) of Tata Elxsi, said, The company reported operating revenue of Rs 953.5 crore in Q3 FY26, up 3.9% quarter-on-quarter, led primarily by growth in the transportation business. He said accelerated ramp-ups in software-defined vehicle (SDV) deals and normalisation of programmes with a strategic OEM supported performance during the quarter. The company also won a new programme from a US-based off-highway OEM for the development of a complex operator information and control system.

Raghavan said Europe and the US led regional growth, with broad-based traction across key accounts and verticals. While the Media & Communications and Healthcare & Life Sciences verticals were impacted by seasonal furloughs and delayed deal closures, he expressed confidence in recovery from Q4 FY26. In healthcare, Tata Elxsi secured a multi-million, multi-year deal with a European MedTech major to transform regulatory workflows using GenAI-powered solutions, and also won a large deal for a next-generation drug delivery system. In telecom, the company was selected by a major European telco as a strategic partner for a three-year autonomous network transformation, leveraging its NEURON platform.