Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors total sales decline 8% in Aug'24

Tata Motors total sales decline 8% in Aug'24

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Motors achieved total sales of 71,693 units in month of August 2024 compared to 78,010 units in August 2023, recording a decline of 8%.

Total sales include domestic sales of 70,006 units, lower by 8% on YoY basis.

The company achieved passenger vehicle sales of 44,486 units in month of August 2024 compared to 45,933 units in August 2023, recording a decline of 3%. Domestic passenger vehicle sales dropped 3% to 44,142 units.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company sold 27,207 commercial vehicles in August 2024 compared to 32,077 units in August 2023, recording a decline of 15%. Domestic commercial vehicle sales dropped 16% to 25,864 units.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Centre okays Rs 14,000 cr outlay for 7 new schemes to boost farmers' income

Cong levels new charges against Sebi chief, asks PM to come clean

US Open: Emma Navarro, the woman who beat defending champion Coco Gauff

UP urges Centre to consider setting up panel to tackle air pollution

If we want big change in sports, we must take big steps: Manu Bhaker

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story