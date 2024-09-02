Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Oil India and Indra Dhanus Gas Grid collaborate to strengthen energy infra in North-East region

Sep 02 2024
Sign agreement for connecting Oil India's natural gas fields to IGGL's pipeline

Oil India (OIL) and Indra Dhanus Gas Grid (IGGL) signed the hook-up agreements for connecting OIL's natural gas fields of upper Assam with the Duliajan Feeder Line of the North-East Gas Grid and also for evacuation of natural gas to be produced from OIL's DSF block in Tripura through IGGL's 12 NB x 86 km Agartala- Tulamura natural gas pipeline.

This agreement marks a step forward in OIL's shared vision of enhancing the energy infrastructure in North-East region and also OIL's commitment towards a gas based economy for the nation.

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

