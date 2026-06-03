For next phase transformation of Sweden's Central Securities Depository

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced the expansion of its long-standing partnership with Euroclear Group to drive the next phase of transformation for Sweden's Central Securities Depository (CSD).

As part of this initiative, Euroclear Sweden will deploy TCS BaNCS for Market Infrastructure and Quartz, TCS' advanced digital solutions, to build a resilient, future-ready, and scalable CSD platform aligned to evolving European market standards.

TCS BaNCS for Market Infrastructure will enable Euroclear to meet the evolving needs of financial market infrastructure institutions, supporting end-to-end operations across asset classes, including core registry, depository services, cross-border settlement, and asset servicing. Complementing this, TCS' Quartz will leverage distributed ledger technology and AI to support tokenized assets, decentralized settlements, and real-time, actionable insights.