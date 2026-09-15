Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced a long-term strategic partnership with Aareal Bank, a leading international property specialist, to transform its technology landscape with an AI-powered, cloud-first operating model. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in the Bank's ongoing technological transformation programme, supporting its ambition to further modernise its IT landscape, strengthen resilience, and create a future-ready digital foundation.

As part of the partnership, TCS will become an integral part of the Bank's IT ecosystem, providing end-to-end support to its infrastructure landscape, including data centre operations, cloud platforms, workplace services, cybersecurity, and infrastructure management services. Leveraging its AI-led delivery model, intelligent automation capabilities, and deep financial services expertise, TCS will help simplify technology operations, improve service quality, enhance security, and create a more agile and scalable technology environment aligned with the bank's long-term strategic objectives.