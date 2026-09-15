Neuland Lab commissions its first peptide manufacturing module

Neuland Laboratories is accelerating its peptide manufacturing expansion, as the first of four scheduled modules has commenced operations at its commercial peptide manufacturing site.

Significantly, with foundational infrastructure for the second module already in place, Neuland expects to begin work ahead of the original timeline once customer requirements are finalised configuration, instrumentation and capacity are currently being defined in close collaboration with the customer whose projects will anchor the expanded capability.

The newly operational module one provides 7000L total reactor capacity, 750L of solid-phase peptide synthesis and 6250L liquid-phase peptide synthesis. This enables flexible customer programmes from small-scale to multikilogram quantities for complete peptide APIs including complex and long-chain peptides as well as commercial scale production of crude peptides. Additionally, the SPPS and LPPS reactors are housed in different suites enabling parallel operation and are supported by three DAC columns [one 45 cm and two 60 cm] and two lyophilisers with 100 L and 200 L capacities.