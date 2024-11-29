Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Techknowgreen hits the roof after bagging orders from Web Werks

Image
Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Techknowgreen Solutions was locked in an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 262.75 after the company announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 1.17 crore from Web Werks (India).

The company has received an order from Web Werks (India) for consultancy charges to obtain provisional fire NOC from the chief fire officer of MIDC worth Rs 29.37 lakhs and obtain MIDC building plan approval from SPA MIDC worth Rs 88.12 lakhs.

Techknowgreen Solutions is one of Indias leading environmental consulting companies with 20+ years of experience in executing projects in the environment domain.

On a full-year basis, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.11 crore in FY24, significantly higher than Rs 0.42 crore recorded in FY23. Revenue from operations surged to Rs 23.45 crore in FY24, up from Rs 1.90 crore in FY23.

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

