Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd, Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd, Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd and Balaji Telefilms Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 November 2024.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd, Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd, Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd and Balaji Telefilms Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 November 2024.

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd surged 16.99% to Rs 125.3 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2411 shares in the past one month.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd spiked 16.18% to Rs 63.06. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27213 shares in the past one month.

Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd soared 11.53% to Rs 141.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 73043 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11982 shares in the past one month.

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd advanced 11.32% to Rs 157.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Balaji Telefilms Ltd added 11.28% to Rs 71.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12588 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 650 pts, Nifty tests 24,100; Adani Green, Energy zoom over 12%

Alcohol-related incidents on Air India flights down in past two years: CEO

Sharekhan suggests buying silver on dips amid geopolitical concerns

Retailers eye Black Friday sale to energise bargain-hungry holiday shoppers

Gold to trade choppy amid war tensions; Sharekhan suggests 'Buy on dips'

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story