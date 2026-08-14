Shares of Technocraft Ventures were currently trading at Rs 307.75 at 10:03 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 45.17% as compared with the issue price of Rs 212.

The stock debuted at Rs 285 on the BSE, a premium of 34.43% over its issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 308.55 and a low of Rs 285. On the BSE, over 11.79 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Technocraft Ventures received bids for 32,17,81,880 shares as against 83,17,190 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 38.69 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 07 August 2026 and it closed on 11 August 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 200 and 212 per share. The issue comprised an offer for sale of 23,76,000 equity shares of Rs 10 face value and a fresh issue of up to 95,05,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each. The offer for sale was entirely by Kartikey Constructions, a promoter group company. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 150 crore was allocated for funding working capital requirements, while the balance was earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Technocraft Ventures (TVL) is a North India-focused engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company engaged in executing turnkey public infrastructure projects. Its core business is water and wastewater infrastructure, including water supply schemes (WSSPs), sewage treatment plants (STPs), wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs), transmission pipelines and reservoirs. The company also undertakes roads & highways, power transmission and distribution, and urban infrastructure projects, primarily for Central and State government agencies. As of 15 July 2026, TVL had an unexecuted EPC order book of Rs 1,305.45 crore, with the majority of projects in the water and wastewater segment, providing healthy revenue visibility. Ahead of the IPO, Technocraft Ventures on Thursday, 06 August 2026, raised Rs 75.55 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 35.63 lakh shares at Rs 212 each to 4 anchor investors.