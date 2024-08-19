Tejas Networks gains after arm bags order worth Rs 96 cr from NewSpace India

Tejas Networks rose 1.13% to Rs 1,220.70 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Saankhya Labs has received an order from NewSpace India for supplying two-way Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) Terminals for various purposes.

Saankhya Labs will supply, install and commission two-way mobile satellite service (MSS) terminals (Xponders) for vessel communication and support system in marine fishing vessels for monitoring, control and surveillance (MCS).

The said order is worth Rs 96.42 crore.

Tejas Networks is a wireline and wireless telecom and data networking products company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance and future-ready products for building high-speed communication networks that carry voice, data and video traffic from fixed line, mobile and broadband networks.